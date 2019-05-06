Kayaker taken to the hospital after going missing in Conewago Creek

Posted 5:13 AM, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:14AM, May 6, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A kayaker who went missing in Conewago Creek over the weekend was taken to the hospital.

According to emergency dispatch, a kayaker went missing in Conewago Creek near Kunkle Mill Road and Conewago Road in Dover Township around 4:00 p.m. on May 4.

It was found that the man fell out of a kayak, and was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of his injuries, and police are investigating the incident.

