Kayaker taken to the hospital after going missing in Conewago Creek

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A kayaker who went missing in Conewago Creek over the weekend was taken to the hospital.

According to emergency dispatch, a kayaker went missing in Conewago Creek near Kunkle Mill Road and Conewago Road in Dover Township around 4:00 p.m. on May 4.

It was found that the man fell out of a kayak, and was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of his injuries, and police are investigating the incident.