× Man accused of urinating on gas station door, attempting to punch cashier during robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a 50-year-old man Monday after he allegedly urinated on the front door of a gas station and attempted to punch a cashier during a robbery.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. at Carroll Fuel Mart in Carlisle.

Police say Calvin Jackson, of Carlisle, entered the store to purchase Black & Mild Cigars. It’s alleged that he then walked out and urinated on the front door of the business.

Jackson decided to re-enter the store and attempted to take a box of Black & Mild Cigars. During the theft, Jackson allegedly used force and attempted to punch the cashier.

He was arrested and taken to Cumberland County.

Jackson faces charges of robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, open lewdness and harassment, court documents show.