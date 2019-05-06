Man facing charges after two-year-old found wandering in Steelton street with only diaper on

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allowing a two-year-old to walk around in the street with only a diaper on.

Jose Cisneros-Alvizures, 24, is facing endangering the welfare of a child charges for the incident.

On April 22, police responded to the 200 block of Lincoln Street in Steelton for a report of a two-year-old child only wearing a diaper while walking in the street.

Police responded to the area and were able to locate the child’s home after an hour of searching.

Now, Cisenros-Alvizures is facing charges.

