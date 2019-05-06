× Man facing charges for sexual assault of a minor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges for sexual assault of a minor.

Christopher Williams, 36, is facing involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and corruption of minors, among other related charges.

In March 2019, detectives began an investigation into a reported sexual assault in Steelton Borough.

As a result of the investigation, Williams was arrested on April 23.

Now, he is facing charges.