Man facing charges for sexual assault of a minor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges for sexual assault of a minor.
Christopher Williams, 36, is facing involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and corruption of minors, among other related charges.
In March 2019, detectives began an investigation into a reported sexual assault in Steelton Borough.
As a result of the investigation, Williams was arrested on April 23.
Now, he is facing charges.
