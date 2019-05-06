× Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for child exploitation offenses

HARRISBURG — A York County man will serve eight years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for child exploitation offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Robert Donelon, 56, was also ordered Friday to pay $1,000 each to seven victims.

Prior to sentencing, Donelon pleaded guilty to the receipt and distribution of images of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The acts occurred between December 2016 and January 2018 in York County, the U.S. Attorney’s Office added.