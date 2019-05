× No injuries suffered after mobile home fire in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– No one was injured after a mobile home fire.

According to the fire chief of Cashtown Fire Department, the fire started on the back porch of the home on Mount Carmel Road in Franklin Township from a heat lamp that was on all night to keep baby chickens warm.

Everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

It is unknown if the chickens were injured in the blaze.