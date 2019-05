× Officials: No one injured in New Cumberland house fire

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say no one was injured in a house fire in New Cumberland Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home in the 200 block of Geary Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

Officials say a woman and child were inside the residence but they safely escaped.

According to officials, the fire started in the back of the second floor of the beige home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.