Police: 3 suspects in custody, one at large in Lancaster County home invasion robbery

CONOY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police arrested three suspects and are searching for one other man accused of forcing their way inside a Conoy Township home and robbing the occupants Monday morning, according to Susquehanna Regional Police.

The incident occurred between 5 and 6:30 a.m. on Stackstown Road, police say.

Three suspects — Wessley James Grove, 39, Dylan Michael Maulfair, 24, and Michael Alan Maulfair, 22 — have been captured by police and are in prison or awaiting a preliminary hearing, according to police.

Derrick E. Getz, 28, is still at large, police say.

Police say three of the suspects forced their way inside the home, claiming to be police officers. They were wearing black ski masks at the time, according to police. The resident of

the home was beaten with a 2×4 piece of wood, pistol whipped, stunned with a Taser device, and shot in the head with a BB gun, police say. The resident suffered serious injuries.

The suspects then stole the victim’s wallet, cash, and illegal contraband, according to police.

Anyone with information on Getz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Susquehanna Regional Police.