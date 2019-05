× Police: $5K worth of tools, equipment stolen from utility vehicles in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the theft of approximately $5,000 worth of tools and equipment from two utility vehicles.

The theft occurred between 10:30 p.m. on April 29 to 6:20 a.m. on April 30 at the Sleep Inn in South Middleton Township.

Anyone with information should contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip here.