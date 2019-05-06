Police: Multiple vehicles vandalized in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple vehicles, including a school bus, were vandalized last week in Carlisle.

Police were alerted of the vandalism around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Walnut Street. Police say there were long scratches on some vehicles while others had their side view mirrors pushed outward. A school bus also had damage to its front windshield from a thrown beer bottle, police add.

Police note that they received similar reports later that morning on South Hanover Street and Arch Street.

The estimated damage to all vehicles are in the thousands of dollars, police say.

Anyone with information should contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip here.