× Police on scene of reported overnight incident at Turkey Hill store on Harrisburg Pike

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are on the scene of a Turkey Hill store.

The store, located in the 1000 block of Harrisburg Pike, is currently taped off by police.

According to emergency dispatch, police are investigating an incident that occurred overnight.

🚨🚓 Police activity at the Turkey Hill in Manheim Township on Harrisburg Pike. Police tape surrounds the entire building. We are waiting to speak with PSP about the investigation. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/VDdAoDbTbT — Lynda Weed (@LweedTV) May 6, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.