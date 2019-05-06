× Police searching for missing Lebanon teen

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing Lebanon teen.

Alexander Kudlanov, 18, left his home on May 2 around 9:30 p.m. and again on May 3 at 7:00 a.m. He has not been seen since.

Kudlanov stands 5’7″ tall and has green eyes.

At this time, there is no information indicated that Kudlanov is in danger.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding Kudlanov’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP at Jonestown at 717-865-2194.