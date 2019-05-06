× Police searching for missing man in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing man.

Gregory Cole, 51, was last seen on May 5 around 12:30 p.m. in the area of the 10000 block of Knob Road in Montgomery Township.

Police say that Cole is missing under unknown circumstances, and a comprehensive search effort is underway at this time.

Cole stands 5’8″ tall and weighs about 175 lbs.

He has hazel eyes and gray/black hair.

Cole was last seen wearing rain boots, a dark-colored long sleeve shirt, and camouflage rubber rain boots.