State Road Ramp in Lancaster County to close for several months

Posted 8:03 AM, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11AM, May 6, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to a ramp closure in Lancaster County.

Starting Monday, a contractor for PennDOT will close the State Road ramp to eastbound Route 283 and detour traffic for up to 260 days as interchange reconstruction work continues.

PennDOT says starting at 9:00 PM Monday the State Road ramp to eastbound Route 283 will be closed for about 8 months for reconstruction. Until then, a detour that uses Harrisburg Pike will be available for motorists.

State Road traffic has been shifted to the west side of the roadway since April 10th. A single lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during daylight hours, however travelers should expect changing traffic patterns overnight.

Travelers may encounter short-term single-lane restrictions with flaggers alternating traffic through the work zone Monday, May 6th from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM Tuesday as crews work to relocate the traffic signal.

Route 283 averages nearly 60,000 vehicles traveled daily through this interchange. This section of Route 722 averages 13,000 vehicles traveled daily.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.