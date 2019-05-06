State Road Ramp in Lancaster County to close for several months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to a ramp closure in Lancaster County.

Starting Monday, a contractor for PennDOT will close the State Road ramp to eastbound Route 283 and detour traffic for up to 260 days as interchange reconstruction work continues.

PennDOT says starting at 9:00 PM Monday the State Road ramp to eastbound Route 283 will be closed for about 8 months for reconstruction. Until then, a detour that uses Harrisburg Pike will be available for motorists.

State Road traffic has been shifted to the west side of the roadway since April 10th. A single lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during daylight hours, however travelers should expect changing traffic patterns overnight.

Travelers may encounter short-term single-lane restrictions with flaggers alternating traffic through the work zone Monday, May 6th from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM Tuesday as crews work to relocate the traffic signal.

Route 283 averages nearly 60,000 vehicles traveled daily through this interchange. This section of Route 722 averages 13,000 vehicles traveled daily.