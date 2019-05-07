× Adele embraces self-love while celebrating her birthday

It sounds like Adele is more than ready to leave 30 behind.

On Sunday, the singer posted on Instagram in honor of her 31st birthday.

“This is 31…thank f***ing god,” the caption read. “30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all.”

It was recently announced that the star has split with her husband, Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son, Angelo, born in 2012.

While not directly addressing her breakup, Adele wrote in her post that “No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times.”

“I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay,” she wrote. “31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself.”

The Grammy winner also said “For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once” and advised her followers to “Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity.”

“Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough,” she wrote. “I’ll learn to love you lot eventually.”

She also joked about a possible next album which fans have been eagerly awaiting.

“Bunch of f***ing savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you,” Adele teased. “Chin up eh.”