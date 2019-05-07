× Eagles claim S Blake Countess off waivers

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have added depth at safety via waivers.

The team has claimed S Blake Countess off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.

Countess, 25, was originally signed with the Eagles in 2016 before being waived and signing with the Rams.

He has spent his entire three-year career with the team, appearing in all of the team’s 32 games over the past two seasons.

In total, Countess has 44 tackles, 2 interceptions and a sack in three seasons.

He is expected to serve as depth behind starters Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod.