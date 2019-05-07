Enjoy the warm temperatures today, a cooler and cloudier weather pattern will be returning!

COOLER AND CLOUDIER: A cold front will slide southward through the Susquehanna Valley tonight bringing a few showers across Northern PA. However, given how moisture starved the front is, most of the area should remain dry. There is a small chance for a stray shower tonight, otherwise we remain dry and partly to mostly cloudy through the overnight period. Wednesday and Thursday should both feature a good bit of cloud cover. As winds change direction from northerly to easterly by the second half of Wednesday, clouds will really start to thicken up and increase rain chances pushing into Thursday. Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 60s for highs Thursday afternoon with a few showers likely through the day. Cooler air off of the Atlantic thanks to easterly flow will be the reason for the brief cool down. By Friday, temperatures begin to warm up again after a warm front lifts north Thursday night.

FIND AN UMBRELLA: Multiple rain chances in the coming days means you will need to keep the umbrella handy! Wednesday and Thursday will not be a washout, but you’ll want to keep your umbrella close. There is just a minor chance for a stray shower Wednesday, but the better chance for more widespread showers will be Thursday. Even then, the bulk of the precipitation will move in Thursday night into Friday. The end of the work week, once again finishing off on a rainy note. Another week going down following the past 7 weeks of rainy Fridays. Rain showers dry up for the first half of the weekend, but another soaking system joins us for Mother’s Day.

COOLER START TO NEXT WEEK: A strong piece of energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will instill cooler temperatures for Mother’s Day and the start of the next work week. A trough will dig southward pulling in cooler air out of Canada and bringing shower chances Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will likely remain around 5-10 degrees below normal across the area through this time-frame. We slowly begin to warm again by next Tuesday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a wonderful day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann