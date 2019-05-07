× Madonna announces her ‘Madame X’ tour

Madonna may soon be coming to a city near you.

The seven-time Grammy winner announced Monday that she will be going on tour this fall. The tour, named after her upcoming album, “Madame X” is currently scheduled to make its way to three cities with 16 tour dates.

Her concert promoters announced that more dates in Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon, London and Paris will be added.

The tour will kick off at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York on September 12.

The unique part about these concerts is that they will all take place at intimate theaters, such as the Chicago Theatre and The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Madonna announced her new album last month and explained the reasoning for calling it “Madame X.”

“Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world. Changing identities. Bringing light to dark places. Madame X is a dancer. A professor. A head of state. An equestrian. A prisoner. A student. A mother. A child. A teacher. A nun. A singer. A saint. A wh**e. And a spy in the house of love. I’m Madame X,” she said.

Her last album was “Rebel Heart” in 2015.