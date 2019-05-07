National Teacher Appreciation Day with West Shore School District

LEWISBERRY,Pa— This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett celebrated National Teacher Appreciation Day with the West Shore School District teachers and students.

From: Nationaldaycalendar.com

This day is part of Teacher Appreciation Week, which is the first full week in May of each year.

The National Education Association describes National Teacher Day “as a day for honoring teachers and recognizing the lasting contributions they make to our lives.”

Teachers play a critical role in educating and shaping our children: the future leaders of our country. They are kind, patient, hard-working, dedicated and understanding professionals that mold our children’s lives in a positive direction. We entrust our children with the teachers, and they affect their lives on a daily basis.

6AM- West Shore School District Superintendent of School,Dr. Stoltz at Red Land

7AM - Kristene Dormuth of Red Land High School Special Education Aid and Parent

8AM- Students from Crossroads Middle School Emma, Jackson and Aniyah

9AM- Mrs. Guillaume, 4th Grade Teacher at Fishing Creek Elem with Douglas,Victoria, Ryan, and Ryleigh