National Teacher Appreciation Day with West Shore School District

Posted 8:19 AM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:47AM, May 7, 2019

LEWISBERRY,Pa—  This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett celebrated National Teacher Appreciation Day with the West Shore School District teachers and students.

This day is part of Teacher Appreciation Week, which is the first full week in May of each year.

The National Education Association describes National Teacher Day  as a day for honoring teachers and recognizing the lasting contributions they make to our lives.”  

Teachers play a critical role in educating and shaping our children: the future leaders of our country.  They are kind, patient, hard-working, dedicated and understanding professionals that mold our children’s lives in a positive direction.  We entrust our children with the teachers, and they affect their lives on a daily basis.

6AM- West Shore School District Superintendent of School,Dr. Stoltz at Red Land

7AM - Kristene Dormuth of Red Land High School Special Education Aid and Parent

8AM- Students from Crossroads Middle School Emma, Jackson and Aniyah

9AM- Mrs. Guillaume, 4th Grade Teacher at Fishing Creek Elem with Douglas,Victoria, Ryan, and Ryleigh

