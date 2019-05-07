Northern York Police seek suspected charity change jar thief

YORK COUNTY — Northern York Regional Police are seeking help in identifying a man they suspect of stealing from a charity jar at a Rutter’s Farm Store in Manchester Township.

Police say on March 30, an unknown male entered the store, located on the 2100 block of North Susquehanna Trail, and purchased a lottery ticket. He then stopped over to an unused cashier’s window to scratch off the ticket. After pausing to look around, the male is seen picking up a change jar left out to collect money for a local charity. The suspect then left, according to police.

Anyone with information on the subject is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL(8355) or at tips@nycrpd.org.