Olivia’s cooks up Blackened Ribeye served w Lobster Tortellacci

Posted 4:25 PM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 03:38PM, May 7, 2019

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Blackened Ribeye topped w a delicious blend of caramelized onions, berry tomatoes, & a hint of garlic butter- served w Lobster Tortellacci

Blackened Seasoning:
1 tbsp smoked paprika
1/2 tbsp cayenne pepper
1 tbsp kosher salt
1 tbsp black pepper
1 tbsp old bay
1 tbsp dried oregano
1 tbsp dried rosemary
2 tbsp granulated garlic
1/2 tbsp cumin
1/2 tbsp curry

Lobster Tortellacci
3 each Lobster Tortellacci
4 oz Lobster Tail meat (steamed)
1 oz Smoked Salmon
4 oz Shrimp
1/4 cup zucchini- julienned
1/4 cup squash – julienned
1/4 cup mushrooms -chopped
1/4 cup sweet onions -chopped
1 tbsp fresh Rosemary
1 shot (2oz) Brandy
4 oz Heavy Cream
1 tbsp Romano Cheese
2 tbsp Garlic Butter

Cocktails:
Pineapple Ginger Martini:
Ciroc Pineapple Vodka
Ginger Liqueur
Ginger Beer
Pineapple juice
Fill glass w ice.  Add pineapple Ciroc, Ginger liqueur, & a splash of pineapple juice.  Strain into martini glass.  Top w ginger beer.  Garnish w fresh pineapple wedge.  Cheers!

Pineapple Guava Caipirinha :
Caipirinha is a classic Brazilian cocktail made w a liquor called Cachaça derived from pure Sugar cane….
Cachaça
Fresh limes
Cane sugar – fine crystals
Fresh pineapple
Guava nectar
Pineapple juice
Fill glass w ice.  Muddle the limes & pineapple wedges w the sugar. Add Cachaça, guava nectar, & pineapple juice. Shake. Garnish w fresh pineapple.  Cheers!

 

 

