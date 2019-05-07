× One person taken to the hospital after fire in Hanover

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after a fire.

According to emergency dispatch, the fire occurred around 2:55 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Broadway Street in Hanover Borough.

One person was taken to the hospital with burns as a result of the fire.

There is no word on that person’s condition at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.