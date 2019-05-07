Police searching for man who intentionally rammed victim’s vehicle in Shippensburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man who allegedly intentionally ran into the rear of a person’s car.

Cody Schaff, 28, is wanted on charges of reckless endangerment and simple assault.

On April 6 around 10:25 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of N. Prince Street in Shippensburg for a reported crash.

Upon arrival, police found a two-vehicle crash that was allegedly caused by Schaff after he intentionally ran into the rear of a victim’s car, causing moderate damage.

Schaff fled the scene before police arrived, leaving his vehicle behind.

A warrant has been issued for Schaff’s arrest, and if anyone knows his current whereabouts, they are asked to contact Shippensburg Police Department at 717-532-7361.

