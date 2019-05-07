× Police seek help in identifying suspects accused of stealing from several vehicles in Fairview Township

YORK COUNTY — Police in Fairview Township are investigating a rash of thefts from motor vehicles.

The thieves are targeting unlocked vehicles, according to Fairview Township Police. They are urging residents to make sure their vehicles are locked and their valuables hidden or removed, even when the vehicle is parked in the driveway.

Police have several videos of two suspects in the thefts, and are seeking help from the public in identifying them.

Anyone with information on the pictured suspects is asked to contact Fairview Township Police at (717) 901-5267.