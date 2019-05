× Police seeking suspect accused of stealing wallet in Giant store in Lower Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a woman who is suspected of stealing a wallet in Giant.

On May 6 around 1:40 p.m., the above pictured suspect stole a wallet from a counter top inside the Giant store in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township.

Police are asking that if you can identify the suspect to call them at 717-657-5656.