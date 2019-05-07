× Rep. Brian Sims issues response to criticism received of video showing him confront woman outside a Planned Parenthood

PHILADELPHIA — Rep. Brian Sims responded Tuesday to criticism he received for a Periscope video he posted to Twitter last week that showed him confronting a woman outside of the Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

In his response, that was also posted to the social media site, Rep. Sims provided what he called “background” of the situation.

The Philadelphia County Democrat said that he lived near the Planned Parenthood for 15 years — having also served as a volunteer for the past seven. He added that he has “seen firsthand, the insults, the slurs, the attacks and the racism” of protesters.

In regards to last week’s video, Rep. Sims said he was “aggressive” toward the woman, concluding, “I know two wrongs don’t make a right. And I can do better and I will do better for the women of Pennsylvania.”

You can watch his full response below:

I will fiercely protect a woman’s right to make the best choices for her health & her body, unimpeded. I also know that two wrongs don’t make a right, especially on the front lines of a civil rights battle. I can do better, and I will do better, for the women of Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/jURL1UX9qE — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) May 7, 2019