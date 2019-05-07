Sheetz will begin selling ‘Project Coffee Hopz’ beer this month
Sheetz is getting into the craft beer business.
The convenience store chain announced Tuesday it’s partnering with Rusty Rail Brewing Company to offer its first-ever craft beer, Project Coffee Hopz, a limited edition coffee-bean IPA.
The beer will be available in 55 Sheetz stores across the state, including locations in Adams, Dauphin, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties.
The beer will first be made available to the public at a launch party in Pittsburgh on May 16, Sheetz said. Its statewide distribution will begin on May 21.
A small-batch craft beer, Project Coffee Hopz will be available while supplies last, and will not be restocked once it’s sold out, Sheetz said. It will retail for $7.99.
“We are lucky to collaborate with Rusty Rail Brewing Company, a well-known brewery born in central Pennsylvania, to create this limited-edition craft beer,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand at Sheetz. “We have worked for years to make beer available in our store locations across Pennsylvania and now, with beer in more than 140 stores across the state, we are excited to take the next step in this journey.”
Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.
The beer will be available at the following Central Pennsylvania Sheetz stores:
Adams County
1978 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg
Cumberland County
1900 Ritner Highway, Carlisle
359 E. King St., Shippensburg
Dauphin County
3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg
6290 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg
4001 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg
4651 Lindle Road, Harrisburg
7970 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg
1401 W. Harrisburg Pike, Middletown
Franklin County
1 Montecello Court, Chambersburg
875 Norland Ave., Chambersburg
Lancaster County
1699 Oregon Pike, Lancaster
3505 Lititz Pike, Lititz
1205 Lancaster Road, Manheim
698 W. Main St., New Holland
Lebanon County
811 E. Main St., Palmyra
York County
2068 S. Queen St., York
160 Leader Heights Road, York