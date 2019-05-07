× Sheetz will begin selling ‘Project Coffee Hopz’ beer this month

Sheetz is getting into the craft beer business.

The convenience store chain announced Tuesday it’s partnering with Rusty Rail Brewing Company to offer its first-ever craft beer, Project Coffee Hopz, a limited edition coffee-bean IPA.

The beer will be available in 55 Sheetz stores across the state, including locations in Adams, Dauphin, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties.

The beer will first be made available to the public at a launch party in Pittsburgh on May 16, Sheetz said. Its statewide distribution will begin on May 21.

A small-batch craft beer, Project Coffee Hopz will be available while supplies last, and will not be restocked once it’s sold out, Sheetz said. It will retail for $7.99.

“We are lucky to collaborate with Rusty Rail Brewing Company, a well-known brewery born in central Pennsylvania, to create this limited-edition craft beer,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand at Sheetz. “We have worked for years to make beer available in our store locations across Pennsylvania and now, with beer in more than 140 stores across the state, we are excited to take the next step in this journey.”

Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.

The beer will be available at the following Central Pennsylvania Sheetz stores:

Adams County

1978 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg

Cumberland County

1900 Ritner Highway, Carlisle

359 E. King St., Shippensburg

Dauphin County

3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg

6290 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg

4001 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg

4651 Lindle Road, Harrisburg

7970 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg

1401 W. Harrisburg Pike, Middletown

Franklin County

1 Montecello Court, Chambersburg

875 Norland Ave., Chambersburg

Lancaster County

1699 Oregon Pike, Lancaster

3505 Lititz Pike, Lititz

1205 Lancaster Road, Manheim

698 W. Main St., New Holland

Lebanon County

811 E. Main St., Palmyra

York County

2068 S. Queen St., York

160 Leader Heights Road, York