Sisters recall being attacked during Harrisburg Mall brawl

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - A family at the Harrisburg Mall was caught in the middle of a fight that broke out among teenagers. They say, a young girl in the family broke her foot as the teens pushed, punched and stomped on people around them.

The sisters say the fight happened around nine Saturday night. The sisters were eating at the food court when they say a group of 10 boys started being aggressive. When they tried to leave, they say they were followed. They asked to remain anonymous in fear these teens would retaliate against them for talking about what happened.

"They pulled my sister and just started hitting her," said one of the sisters. "And my mom was trying to get the kids off her and then they all just jumped on my mom, so we were all trying to get the kids off."

The sisters say they don't know any of the people who initiated the fight and the teens were going after anyone, even their two-year-old niece. After being caught in the middle of this brawl, the sisters say enough is enough and they no longer feel safe going to the mall by themselves. They feel like both Swatara Police and Harrisburg Mall are not taking this incident seriously. The sisters believe something needs to be done to prevent these teens and what they're calling their gang-like behavior from getting out of control in the future.

"The lack of respect for them to do that in front of a baby," said one sister. "But to do that to someones mother is.. you have no house training."

FOX43 reached out to Swatara Township Police and the corporate office at Harrisburg Mall to see if anything is being done to prevent a situation like this from happening again, but both would not offer any comment.