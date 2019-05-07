× Turkey Hill store on East Market Street in York to begin offering beer and wine sales

YORK COUNTY — The Turkey Hill store on the 1200 block of East Market Street in York will become the first Turkey Hill location in York County and the 17th across the state to offer beer and wine sales, the company announced Tuesday.

Pennsylvania wines and cold domestic and imported beers join a large menu of freshly prepared meals, sides, and snacks at the Turkey Hill location. Customers can use touch screens to order customized, freshly prepared burgers, sandwiches, salads, wraps, pizza, and more.

Turkey Hill’s launch of beer and wine sales in York County is the latest of a series of successful debuts across Pennsylvania.