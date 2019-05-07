× Two men taken to the hospital with injuries after motorcycle crash in Shippensburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Two men were taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash involving two motorcycles.

According to police, Robert Snyder, 40, was driving a 2002 Kawasaki eastbound in the 100 block of E. Orange Street in Shippensburg around 9:45 p.m. on May 6 when he collided with Dillan Craig.

Craig, 25, was stopped on his 2007 Harley Davidson ahead of Snyder at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Prince Street.

Both men suffered leg injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the crash.