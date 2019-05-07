UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg offers single-family rooms in new NICU unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg is the first hospital in central Pennsylvania to offer single-family rooms in its NICU unit.

UPMC officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for the new area, which features 35 private rooms.

Parents will now have the option to stay overnight and spend more time with their newborns. The privacy also allows for babies to get more specialized care.

"It's always a hard time to be separated from your baby and we know that's not what anyone wants or plans for," said Stephanie Martin, a nurse manager. "So, in order to best serve our families, this is the way to do it."

The new NICU unit took two years to build and is part of a $10 million renovation and expansion project throughout the hospital.