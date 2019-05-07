Very warm on Tuesday with a late day thundershower possible, then cooler through midweek

WARMER AND MAINLY DRY TUESDAY: An even warmer Tuesday is ahead for Central PA, but it won’t come without some small thunderstorm chances. Skies are partly to mostly clear to start the day. Temperatures begin in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Expect a mixture of sunshine and some clouds by the afternoon. Most of the day is dry for most of the area. However, a couple late day and evening showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out as a cold front drops down from the northwest. The best chance for this is along the northern half of the region. Temperatures reach the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. There’s still some humidity, but it is expected to dip once the front clears the region. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy during the night with dry conditions. Expect lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TURNING CLOUDIER & MORE UNSETTLED: The front stalls nearby across the region, and an east flow starts to build through the middle of the week. It’s enough to bring plenty of clouds for Wednesday, and perhaps a few showers. Temperatures are much cooler, but close to seasonal averages for this time of year. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60s. Thursday looks fairly cloudy with a better chance for a few showers. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 60s. Another cold front approaches for Friday, and this brings a return to more widespread showers and thunderstorms. It should allow some warming to take place too. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s depending on the timing of the next cold front.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend looks 50/50 at this point. Saturday could bring a few clouds to start, but there should be plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunday turns more unsettled. Expect plenty of clouds and the chance for showers. Temperatures turn cooler, with readings in the lower to middle 60s. Monday still brings the chance for some showers. Temperatures reach the middle 60s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels