Warrant issued for man who was involved in marijuana distribution scheme; two others arrested, out on bail

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Three people face charges for their alleged involvement in a marijuana distribution scheme that involved the U.S. Postal Service and participation from minors, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office.

Alberto Perez, 20, allegedly reached out to two Palmyra area juveniles through social media, asking to send them packages to their addresses that others would pick up in exchange for marijuana vaping cartridges, the DA’s Office said.

Perez shipped two packages to a juvenile living on Beech Street in South Londonderry Township in March. The first package was turned over to South Londonderry Township Police after the minor’s parents found it.

The second package was identified in the Postal System. Two men — 22-year-old Andres Rodriguez and 20-year-old Kelvin Rivera — were taken into custody while trying to claim it, according to the DA’s Office. Rodriguez was previously known to authorities to selling marijuana on Snapchat and Instagram.

Perez has been charged with corrupt organizations, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal use of a communication facility, criminal conspiracy to deliver marijuana and criminal conspiracy to commit corruptions of minors. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Rodriguez and Rivera face charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal contempt to possess and deliver marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. They were incarcerated and have since been released on secured bail.