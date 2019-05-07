× York woman accused of breaking into ex-boyfriend’s home, stealing two Playstation consoles

YORK — A 36-year-old York woman has been charged with burglary after police say she broke into her ex-boyfriend’s South Duke Street home and stole two Playstation game consoles.

Natalie Kim Taylor, of the 200 block of East College Avenue, was charged Monday in connection to the incident, which happened May 1, according to York City Police.

The victim reported that Taylor broke into his home while he was out taking his child to school. His current girlfriend, who was in the home at the time, called him after hearing a loud noise, he told police. When he returned home, he discovered a rear window had been broken and two of his three Playstation 4 consoles were gone.

The victim’s girlfriend told police she called the victim after hearing the noise, and then locked herself in the bedroom while waiting for him to return. While inside the room, she looked out a window and saw Taylor running down South Duke Street carrying a Save-a-lot bag. She recognized Taylor from previous encounters, she told police.

Taylor allegedly refused to be interviewed for the police investigation, according to police.