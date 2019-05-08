68-year-old man found dead in fountain at Heritage Hills

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 68-year-old man was found dead Wednesday in a fountain at Heritage Hills, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Police were called to the golf resort on Mount Rose Avenue around 9 a.m. for a reported cardiac arrest and a man found in water, the coroner’s office says.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found George Vlahos, of Montgomery County, beyond help. He was pronounced dead just before 9:30 a.m.

Vlahos’ death is suspected to be accidental. No foul play was suspected, the coroner’s office adds. An autopsy will not be performed.

