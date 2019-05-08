Cooler and less humid Wednesday with plenty of clouds and a couple light showers possible

TURNING CLOUDIER & MORE UNSETTLED: A cold front has stalled just south of the region, and an east flow starts to build through the middle of the week. It’s enough to bring plenty of clouds for Wednesday, and perhaps a few showers. There’s plenty of clouds to start for the morning, with temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. The clouds remain during the afternoon, with some limited sunshine breaking through at times. There’s a small chance for a couple sprinkles or light showers, especially later during the day. Temperatures are much cooler, slightly below seasonal averages for this time of year. Expect highs in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Through the night, expect clouds, a few light showers, and some areas of fog and drizzle. Lows fall into the lower to middle 50s. Thursday looks fairly cloudy with a better chance for a few showers. It’s even cooler, with breezy winds. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Another cold front approaches for Friday, and this brings a return to more widespread showers and thunderstorms. It should allow some warming to take place too. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s depending on the timing of the next cold front.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend looks 50/50 at this point. Saturday could bring a few clouds to start, but there should be plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunday turns more unsettled. Expect plenty of clouds and the chance for showers. It could be quite the soaker, so expect indoor plans for Mother’s Day. Temperatures turn cooler, with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Plenty of showers continue through much of Sunday night.

COOLER NEXT WEEK: The beginning of next week is still a bit on the cool side, with some shower chances. Monday is one of these days. Some showers still cannot be ruled out. Temperatures remain on the cool side, with readings only reaching the middle 60s. Tuesday is dry with some sunshine mixed with clouds. Temperatures are a touch milder, with readings in the middle to upper 60s.

