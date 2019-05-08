× Court docs: Camp Hill man pleads guilty to indecent assault of a person with a mental disability

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Camp Hill man entered a guilty plea Monday to indecent assault of a person with a mental disability for a sexual assault that occurred in 2017, court documents show.

As part of 46-year-old Daniel Parsons’ plea, the following charges were dismissed: rape of a mentally disabled person, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault of someone with a mental disability and indecent assault without consent, according to court documents.

Parsons was a manager of a pools and spas business in Carlisle when he sexually assaulted a customer in June 2017.

The victim told police at the time that he went to the store wearing a bathing suit to test out a hot tub. As the victim was testing it, he mentioned to Parsons that he was suffering from back pain, in which Parsons advised that he was a massage therapist and offered to help him alleviate the back pain, according to police.

Parsons followed the victim to the bathroom, where the man was going to change, and removed his clothes and sexually assaulted him.

Sentencing for Parsons is scheduled for August 27.