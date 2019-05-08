× Dauphin County man charged with raping seven year old girl

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Swatara Township Police arrested a Dauphin County man yesterday and charged him with repeatedly raping and molesting a seven year old girl over four months.

According to court documents, Seth Benjamin Thoman, 28, was first accused of inappropriate touching in 2015. In an interview conducted by York County Child Advocacy Center in September 2017, the girl said Thoman had molested her over a four month period. The victim explained that she never said anything to anyone because Thoman threatened to hurt her even more.

She explained that Thoman had being doing “Spice” at the time and felt like he could do whatever he wanted.