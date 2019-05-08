Dog who thwarted a possible kidnapping in Waynesboro last month honored by PETA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY -- The dog who alerted his Waynesboro family that there was an intruder in the home last month -- possibly thwarting a kidnapping -- is being honored by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the organization announced Wednesday.

Edgar the dog woke his adopted family, the Lamberts, with furious barking around 3:45 a.m. on April 28, PETA says.

Thom Lambert quickly realized that someone was in the house.

"Edgar is normally a very sweet dog," he said at the time. "He never gets angry. I knew something was wrong because he seemed very angry."

According to police, the intruder, Thomas Dewald, -- who was arrested on April 29 for kidnapping a 4-year-old girl that later escaped -- admitted to entering the Lambert's home intending to take one of the children, but he fled when he heard Edgar's growls.

"When this dog sensed that his family was in danger, he immediately sounded the alarm and defended them," said PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "The Lamberts saved Edgar, and he saved them back, and PETA encourages anyone who's inspired by this story to consider providing a dog or cat who's waiting at a local animal shelter with a lifelong home."

PETA is sending the Lambert family a framed certificate and a letter of congratulations along with a "doggie bag" of toys and vegan treats for Edgar to enjoy.