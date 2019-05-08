× GIANT DIRECT debuts at Lebanon supermarket, allowing customers to shop for items online

LEBANON COUNTY — Giant shoppers in Lebanon will soon be able to do their grocery shopping online as GIANT DIRECT, Powered by Peapod, is now available at the supermarket located at 835 Bowman Avenue in Lebanon.

The service provides same-day pickup of items selected from within the store and delivered directly to customers who pull up in their vehicles outside.

“Our associates are eager to give our customers an easier, more innovative way to shop,” said Hasija Hodzic, store manager. “GIANT DIRECT will offer better access to the products our customers need at prices they love and quality they trust all through an easy to use digital experience.”

Customers can place GIANT DIRECT orders by visiting the GIANT Food Stores website, the Peapod website, or by using the Peapod app. All shoppers need to do is enter their zipcode and begin selecting items. Before checking out, they’ll be asked to select when they would like to pickup their order.

GIANT DIRECT debuted in Lancaster in January, after GIANT opened a new e-commerce hub there.