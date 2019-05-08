× Harrisburg man accused of sexually abusing girl over 7-year span

HARRISBURG — A 31-year-old Harrisburg man has been accused of sexually abusing a girl over several years, beginning when the girl was seven years old, police say.

Anthony Maldonado, of the 2700 block of Butler Street, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, and corruption of minors, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by Harrisburg Police.

The investigation began last year, after the victim reported the abuse to Children & Youth Services, police say.

The victim reported Maldonado inappropriately touched her, beginning when she was seven and lasting until she was 14 years old, police say.

Maldonado was charged on May 1, after the investigation concluded, police say.