Homeless York County man accused of sleeping in abandoned home without permission

YORK COUNTY — Police in Fairview Township have charged a homeless York County man with criminal trespass after he admitted to sleeping in random homes on the 200 and 300 block of Ross Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

William Quinn Powles, 18, was charged after police investigated a call from a resident on the block, who reported finding a tablet and other items police believe were taken in a series of vehicle break-ins on his property. As an officer spoke to the resident, police say, he noticed Powles and a juvenile walking toward the area where the items were discovered. The two men smelled strongly of marijuana when the officer approached them, police say, and both men fled when told they were going to be detained briefly for questioning.

Powles was caught walking on Market Street in New Cumberland, and brought to the police station for questioning, the criminal complaint states. He allegedly told police he was homeless, and had been sleeping in random homes, including two on Ross Avenue. He said he had permission to sleep in one of the homes, but not in the other, according to police.

Powles showed police one of the homes he had stayed in, an abandoned home on the 300 block of Ross Avenue. A rear entryway to the home had been broken, according to police. Powell admitted he did not have permission from the home’s owner, Cove Village Improvements, police say.