Man accused of attempting to steal a vacuum from Walmart

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -West Manchester Township Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who tried to steal a vacuum from Walmart in York County last month.

Officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 1000 Town Center Drive for a reported theft on April 22. The loss prevention officer told police that an employee observed a man attempting to remove a deterrent device from a Shark robot vacuum.

Investigators say after the man removed the security device, he walked past the cash registers and tried to lift the vacuum over the theft sensors by the front doors.

That’s when the LPO confronted the man, who denied trying to steal the item, according to police reports. The LPO told authorities that the man got belligerent and refused to go to the loss prevention office. Investigators say the man dropped the vacuum and left the area on a Rabbit Transit bus.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the West Manchester Township Police Department at (717) 792-9514.