Man charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted woman at Ephrata residence

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Ephrata man faces two counts of indecent assault after he allegedly assaulted a woman, police say.

A woman reported that 30-year-old Todd Hauck sexually assaulted her in April at a residence in Ephrata, according to police.

Hauck was arraigned on charges and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.