Man who failed to register as sex offender after moving to Texas arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A 33-year-old man who failed to register as a sex offender after moving from Pennsylvania to Texas was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service Tuesday.

James Hicks, formerly of York, was arrested in Longview, Texas around 5:30 p.m. He was turned over to Gregg County officials and is awaiting extradition back to the Commonwealth where he faces a charge of failing to register as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Hicks was convicted of sexual abuse of children in January 2013 — he was to register as a sex offender for 10 years. The U.S. Marshals Service said Hicks registered in Pennsylvania until March 2019, when he notified state officials that he was moving to Texas and would register there.

York City Police obtained a warrant for Hicks’ arrest on April 22 and the U.S. Marshals Service was asked to apprehend him.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is dedicated to its sex offender apprehension mission,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “Sex offenders who fail to maintain their required registration information will be sought, tracked down and brought to justice.”