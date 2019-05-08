PA Capitol Police want your help to name their newest, honorary member of the K9 Unit

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Capitol Police K9 Unit grew by one Tuesday as they welcomed a pit bull mix pup as an honorary member of the team.

Capitol Police said in a Facebook post that they adopted the dog eight days after she was found in the area of the finance building on the Capitol Complex.

The pup will learn from her fellow officers, Brix, Artie, Majo, Boss and Falco, but she needs YOUR help: a name.

For the next week, Capitol Police ask the public to drop name suggestions here. From there, the bureau will select five and announce the name they choose on May 13.

You can read the full Facebook post below: