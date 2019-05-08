× Man wanted for forging stolen checks at Lancaster County business

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have arrested one man and issued an arrest warrant for another after they say the pair forged stolen checks from a local business.

East Earl Township Police say George E. Stauffenberg, of Philadelphia, is wanted for forgery, theft by deception and criminal conspiracy.

Police say on July 12, 2018, Stauffenberg conspired with Frederick J. Fuller III to cash checks stolen from the Lancaster County business.

The checks were forged to allow Fuller and Stauffenberg to receive money by deception.

Police in Philadelphia arrested Fuller on Tuesday and charged him with Forgery, Theft by deception and criminal conspiracy.

Anyone with information on Stauffenberg’s whereabouts is asked to contact East Earl Township Police at 717-355-5302.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through their crimewatch page here.