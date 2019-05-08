Police issue tips to sharing the road with motorcycles

Posted 8:20 AM, May 8, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – With motorcycle season in full swing North Middleton Township Police Department would like to inform the public of some tips to sharing the road.

  •  Be aware that motorcycles are small and may be difficult to see. Always check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes and at intersections. Large vehicles can also block a motorcycle from a motorist’s view and a motorcycle can suddenly appear out of nowhere.
  • Allow more following distance — leave at least four seconds when following a motorcycle.
  • Always signal your intentions before changing lanes or merging with traffic.
  • Respect a motorcycle as a full-size vehicle with the same rights and privileges as any vehicle on the roadway. Allow a motorcyclist a full lane width as the motorcyclist needs the room to maneuver safely in all types of road conditions.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.