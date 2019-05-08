Police issue tips to sharing the road with motorcycles
CUMBERLAND COUNTY – With motorcycle season in full swing North Middleton Township Police Department would like to inform the public of some tips to sharing the road.
- Be aware that motorcycles are small and may be difficult to see. Always check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes and at intersections. Large vehicles can also block a motorcycle from a motorist’s view and a motorcycle can suddenly appear out of nowhere.
- Allow more following distance — leave at least four seconds when following a motorcycle.
- Always signal your intentions before changing lanes or merging with traffic.
- Respect a motorcycle as a full-size vehicle with the same rights and privileges as any vehicle on the roadway. Allow a motorcyclist a full lane width as the motorcyclist needs the room to maneuver safely in all types of road conditions.