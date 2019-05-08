Shower chances returning to end off another week on a dreary note!

CLOUDS THICKENING UP: Cloud cover continues to develop along a stalled out frontal boundary south of us. The cold front that crossed through late last night has stopped movement and high pressure in Canada continues to build in. That will leave the lower Susquehanna Valley with mainly cloudy skies, while areas north of the turnpike could see a good bit of sunshine with broken clouds. Tonight, clouds really begin to build back in across the entire area as winds shift from northeasterly to easterly. Cooler and moister air off of the Atlantic will feel cloud development and keep us pretty chilly Thursday afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will likely be stuck in the low 60s across the area. Expect areas of patchy fog and drizzle tonight with a few showers through the day Thursday as strong easterly flow keeps us dreary.

ANOTHER WET FRIDAY: We’re now looking to go on 8 weeks of rainy Fridays as showers are once again on track to finish another work week. A warm front will lift north Thursday night pulling in warmer temperatures behind it and changing out flow from easterly to southerly. This will allow for temperatures to spike into the 70s Friday afternoon, despite the rain showers. Friday will not be a washout, we could see some dry time late morning/early afternoon sandwiched between morning showers and evening storms. A cold front crosses through Friday night bringing an end to the wet weather and some dry relief for the first half of the weekend. While Saturday remains rain-free there is more in the way of unsettled weather for the latter half of the weekend, right in time for Mother’s Day.

CHILLY AND RAINY MOTHER’S DAY: Unfortunately, Mother Nature has chosen to give us rain showers the wrong day this weekend. Mother’s Day will likely remain wet for a good chunk of the day, and on top of that chilly too. Temperatures will likely remain in the low 60s for highs Sunday and potentially even upper 50s for a few spots. There is still a question of whether we will see a wash out, or showers favoring the second half of the day and models continue to disagree on that. As we inch closer to the weekend, we will fine tune that forecast, but as of now prepare for showers on Mother’s Day and cooler temperatures.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann