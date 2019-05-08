× Six people, including children, die in Harlem apartment fire

HARLEM, New York – Six people, including four children, are dead after a fire ripped through an apartment in Harlem this morning, according to WPIX.

Reports say the fire broke out after 1:30 a.m. on the fifth floor of an apartment in the area of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. and West 142nd street.

Firefighters say six members of the same family were found in the back bedrooms.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro says a woman, her four kids and her adult stepson were pronounced dead at the scene.

The children were between the ages of 3 to 11 years old.

Fire officials in New York believe the fire started in the kitchen and it does not appear to be suspicious.